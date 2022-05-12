King Kong and Godzilla invade Call of Duty: Warzone today (11)

In a press release sent to the press last Tuesday (10), Activision announced that Call of Duty: Warzone hosts the Operation Monarch event today (11), bringing as stars the giants Kong and Godzilla.

According to the text, the animals will play terror in the Caldeira scenario until May 25th. Operators who access the game during this period will be able to fight in the same environment as the characters who were successful in the cinema in matches for up to 60 people. Whoever stands last in this duel based on Resurgence rules wins.

In case you wanted to know the story told here, here’s a summary: the cryptozoological organization Monarch has infiltrated the island, and it’s up to players to collect information through Supply Boxes, special drops and defeated enemies.

In this process, it will also be possible to view a special counter that unlocks items such as Kill Series and Armament Crates, as well as a unique and powerful Low Titan Series reward upon fully completing the counter. The veterans of Warzone surely you already know this special marker style through the classic limited-time Take Power mode.

When gathering information and eliminating enemies, Operators will need to watch out for the beasties. Dealing damage to monsters will grant more Organization Information, and if enraged, they will become highly dangerous during a Titanic Frenzy and unleash devastating attacks.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for free for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.