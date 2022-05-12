Know the benefits of tangerine: a fruit much more beneficial to health than you think

Novo Hamburgo, May 11, 2022, by Jones Backes – Tangerine is one of the most popular fruits in all regions of Brazil. Whether with that name, gossip, poncã or even bergamot, the tangerine benefits for health are indisputable. And these are the advantages of consumption that we are going to talk about today, so read on and check them out.

With a sweet flavor and much appreciated by Brazilians, this fruit is a great option to cool off on hot days. Whether in its natural form, in sweets, juices and jellies, the tangerine benefits are present and make the body’s performance against disease much more efficient. So, check out more features of this fruit and why you should consume it.

Discover the health benefits of tangerine

As Samantha Cerquetani points out, in an article on October 5, 2018, published on the Uol website, this fruit is a source of nutrients such as vitamin A and C, antioxidants, fiber and minerals such as calcium and potassium. In addition, it is a great ally of the control of high blood pressure and cholesterol. It also helps to improve immunity against viruses and bacteria, regulate blood sugar, and prevent cancer and diabetes.

Finally, among the benefits of tangerine, AgroNews emphasizes the caloric value, which is very low, and, on the other hand, its power of satiety and hydration, which is high. With this, she is a great ally in weight loss and elimination of excess fluid from the body.

Learn how to prepare a natural fruit juice and find out if there are any contraindications

Tangerine is a citrus fruit and, therefore, should be consumed in moderation by those who have stomach problems such as gastritis and reflux. However, even in a controlled way, everyone can consume this delicious fruit. So check out now how to make a juice with this fruit and enjoy all the benefits of tangerine for your health. The ingredients are:

3 tangerines;

200 ml of water;

Ice;

Honey to sweeten.

To prepare, just separate the segments from the fruit, remove the seeds and beat all the items in the blender until well blended. This recipe takes just five minutes to prepare and yields two servings, so you can enjoy the tangerine benefits in a very delicious and refreshing way.

