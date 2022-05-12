know the symptoms; how to prevent and where to test in Manaus

Manaus/AM – This month of May, the State Department of Health of Amazonas (SES-AM) warns of prevention, diagnosis and control of viral hepatitis. These are the objectives of the May Red campaign, carried out with the aim of raising awareness among the population against the disease, inflammation of the liver, which often has no symptoms, but can be tackled with rapid identification and initiation of treatment.

In Amazonas, 1,245 people are being treated for the disease, 1,124 for hepatitis B and 121 for hepatitis C, according to data from the Amazonas Health Surveillance Foundation – Dr. Rosemary Costa Pinto (FVS-RCP). The Ministry of Health estimates that at least 70% of the population has had contact with the hepatitis A virus and 15% with the hepatitis B virus. Chronic cases of hepatitis B and C correspond to about 1.0% and 1, 5% of the population, respectively.

According to infectious disease specialist Marcus Guerra, director-president of the Fundação de Medicina Tropical Dr. Heitor Vieira Dourado (FMT-HVD), each type of hepatitis is caused by a virus, generating acute and chronic hepatitis, by viral agents A, B, C, D and E, by alcohol, by drugs and other toxins.

“The acute forms are usually easily detectable and have a quick resolution, but they can evolve in a fulminant way leading to death, especially when superinfection by association of the B and D viruses is seen. Sometimes infections evolve silently and when they manifest already chronic signs of infection such as ascites, digestive bleeding, encephalopathy and gynecomastia are observed”, the doctor warned.

In Brazil, the most frequent types of hepatitis are types A, B and C, and in Amazonas it is D. The E virus is less common in the country, being predominant in Africa and Asia. Among the symptoms of the disease, which may or may not appear, are fatigue, muscle and joint pain, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, nausea, diarrhea, low fever, in addition to dark urine, feces, yellow skin and eyes.

According to the state coordinator of the Viral Hepatitis Program of Amazonas, from FVS-RCP, Vanieli Cappellesso, the disease is a major public health problem in Brazil and in the world.

“Amazonas follows the same approach as the Ministry of Health, intensifying its awareness-raising actions. Viral hepatitis B and C affect 325 million people worldwide, causing 1.4 million deaths. The mortality rates of hepatitis B and C can be compared with those of HIV and tuberculosis”, highlighted the coordinator.

Prevention – The use of condoms in all sexual relations; non-sharing of personal objects (shaver, nail pliers and syringe); cleaning and correct cooking of food; wash hands before meals; adoption of healthy habits; and vaccination (types A and B) are measures to prevent viral hepatitis, according to the infectious disease specialist.

Diagnosis – The public health network offers testing for the detection of infection by the B or C viruses. The rapid test is available at the Testing and Counseling Centers (CTAs) of the Antônio Aleixo, Codajás, Dr. José Lins, Governor Gilberto Mestrinho, João dos Santos Braga; at FMT-HVD and at Fundação Hospitalar Alfredo da Matta.

Hepatitis C testing is carried out at the Ada Viana and André Araújo Care Centers for the Elderly (Caimis). The vaccine against hepatitis A and B is offered at Basic Health Units (UBSs).

Treatment varies according to the viral type of hepatitis, and the doctor is responsible for prescribing the indicated medication. It is important to follow medical advice and not stop treatment.

In addition to the test for hepatitis B and C, the CTA provides the population with HIV and syphilis tests, in addition to the counseling and guidance service for monitoring in the health network, for positive cases.