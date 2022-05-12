learn how to protect children

For a month, the World Health Organization (WHO) has been monitoring a mysterious outbreak of severe acute hepatitis in children. Until this Wednesday (11/5), 348 cases had been notified to authorities in 20 countries and are still under investigation – 16 of them are in Brazil.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, usually caused by viruses of types A, B, C, D and E or by consumption of contaminated water and food, drug or alcohol intoxication. When inflammation occurs quickly and abruptly, it is classified as acute.

But what puzzles doctors is that blood tests and liver biopsies from UK children have ruled out the most common causes of the disease. The main hypotheses now revolve around an adenovirus infection or the coronavirus itself, which would have triggered hepatitis.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (5) Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver. It can be caused by viruses, bacteria, overuse of medication, or alcohol consumption. There are five types of hepatitis: A, B, C, D and E. However, in Brazil, types A, B and C are the most common. Getty Images *****Picture-person-holding-exam-in-hands.jpg Hepatitis A is caused by a virus that can be transmitted through sexual intercourse or through consumption of contaminated food and water. The diagnosis is made through clinical and laboratory tests. TEK IMAGE/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images *****Picture-person-sitting-on-floor-with-hand-on-head.jpg There is no specific treatment for hepatitis A, so self-medication should be avoided. Despite this, there is an effective vaccine against the disease. Among the main symptoms of this typing are: nausea for no apparent reason, low fever, loss of appetite, abdominal pain and fatigue.Glasshouse Images/ Getty Images *****Picture-person-making-tattoo.jpg Hepatitis B is also caused by a virus and can be transmitted by sharing personal objects, performing tattoos and surgical procedures without proper hygiene, during sexual intercourse, among others. Among the main symptoms are: yellowing of the eyes, abdominal pain and dark urineJeffrey Coolidge/Getty Images *****Illustration-of-a-liver-with-hepatitis.jpg In hepatitis B, the liver may present a persistent inflammation and there is a risk of the disease progressing to liver cirrhosis. It can be identified through laboratory tests. In most cases, it can be treated with antiviral drugs that stop the virus from multiplying and slow down or improve the course of the disease.KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images *****Picture-eye-yellow.jpg Hepatitis C, also caused by a virus, has a similar means of transmission to hepatitis B. However, hepatitis C is curable in more than 95% of cases and treatment is available with oral medication. Symptoms include fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, yellowing of the eyes or skin. MediaProduction/Getty Images *****Photo-person-performing-dental-procedure.jpg Hepatitis D, also known as hepatitis Delta, is caused by the HDV virus (RNA Virus, which needs the hepatitis B virus for infection to occur). It is present in the blood and secretions and can be transmitted as in the case of hepatitis B and C. Luis Alvarez/Getty Images *****Picture-person-with-hands-on-tummy.jpg Hepatitis D can cause abdominal pain, tiredness and nausea. The diagnosis of the disease must be made through clinical and epidemiological examinations.boonchai wedmakawand/ Getty Images *****Picture-plate-with-food-2.jpg Hepatitis E, caused by the HCV virus, is transmitted via the fecal-oral route, that is, through the consumption of contaminated water or food. In most cases, this version of the disease is curable. Symptoms include lack of appetite, nausea and yellowing of the skin. In rare cases, the disease can progress to acute liver failure. Ekaterina Smirnova/Getty Images *****Picture-person-washing-the-hands.jpg Regardless of the vaccine, indicated for all cases, some recommendations are essential for the prevention of viral hepatitis. These are: washing hands after using the toilets, washing food with treated, chlorinated or boiled water, cooking food well and not bathing in untreated water or near sewers.Solskin/Getty Images ****Foto-instrumentos-cirurgicos.jpg In addition, using condoms, not sharing syringes or personal materials, and making sure biosafety protocols are followed before undergoing tattoos, piercings, dental treatments, and surgical procedures can help prevent illness.Aja Koska/Getty Images ****Illustration-person-with-yellow-liver.jpg In addition to these, there is also alcoholic hepatitis, caused by abusive and prolonged consumption of alcohol. Drug hepatitis, which causes inflammation in the liver after indiscriminate use of drugs, and Steatohepatitis, for example, which arises due to the accumulation of fat in the liverSEBASTIAN KAULITZKI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images *****Illustration-drug-viral.jpg In milder cases, the disease may go away on its own. But in certain types it is necessary to use antiviral drugs or other specific careOsakaWayne Studios/ Getty Images *****Photo-child-lying-with-thermometer-in-mouth Recently, several children aged between one month and 16 years were diagnosed with acute hepatitis in European countries and the USA. The severity of the disease led 17 children to undergo liver transplants and one of them died.Pixabay ****Foto-ilustracao-virus.jpg The mysterious cases of severe liver inflammation still have no clear cause, but evidence points to adenovirus 41F infection.photography/ Getty Images 0

care

To prevent infections, the WHO recommends basic hygiene measures, such as washing your hands and covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing. “The most important thing is to be aware of the symptoms and seek medical attention immediately,” says physician Leandro Soares Sereno, advisor for the Prevention and Control of Viral Hepatitis at the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), in a statement.

Inflammation of the liver can be identified by gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea or vomiting, fever, muscle aches and jaundice, when the skin and whites of the eyes turn yellow.

Infectologist Ana Helena Germoglio considers that, because the cause of the condition is not yet defined, it is difficult to establish a prevention protocol. Still, some additional care must be taken, such as being careful with contaminated food and avoiding contact of symptomatic children and adolescents with other people in schools and day care centers.

“Right now, we still don’t know what is causing the hepatitis. If it really is adenovirus, the main care is hand hygiene, because it is transmitted from one person to another by fecal/oral transmission,” he said.

Although the common hepatitis viruses are not related to the outbreak, the doctor encourages parents to vaccinate their children to protect them from other diseases and eliminate suspicion, in order to facilitate diagnosis.

“The vaccine we have against hepatitis A and B does not protect against this disease, but children will have a lower risk of developing other associated conditions. It is an indirect benefit”, explains the infectologist.

