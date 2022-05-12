Lilian Ribeiro celebrates the end of radiotherapy for breast cancer

Journalist Lilian Ribeiro, 37, from GloboNews, celebrated the end of radiotherapy for the treatment of breast cancer. In a video shared on a social network, she showed her excitement after the seven-month procedure in fighting the disease.

In a video shared on Instagram, the journalist appears playing a reproduction on Youtube with the sound of a Santa Claus bell. Excited, she screams to say the radiotherapy is over. “It’s over. Santa song. Let’s go,” she said.

In the caption, Lilian commented on the process over these months and also thanked everyone who accompanied her at that moment. “Ended! Twentieth fifth radiotherapy session! Seven months of treatment and that day has arrived! Thank you to God, family, friends and so many that I don’t even know, but asked for me in that time. Thank you so much!” she said.

After the publication, countless friends of work celebrated the end of Lilian’s cancer treatment. Aline Midlej wrote: “Long live! Health and endless love, my friend!”. Fátima Bernardes said “what a joy”. Camila Bomfim, a Globo reporter in Brasília, also celebrated. “Long live! What wonderful news,” she told her.

The journalist was diagnosed with breast cancer in October last year and revealed the disease live on “Em Pauta” (GloboNews). On the show, she admitted that it’s not easy, but that “we’re moving forward”.

You may have noticed that I look a little different and I really want to share with you why. On October 1st I was diagnosed with breast cancer. It’s hard, it’s not easy. I’m treating myself, taking care of myself. I started chemotherapy and I’m doing well, according to the doctors. Some reactions are a little boring, but we’ve moved on. Like most people who undergo chemotherapy, I lost my hair Lilian Ribeiro

“In this process on the way to healing, I will appear like this on the GloboNews screen. I really wanted this scarf to be a reminder of the fact that I’m doing the best for myself, and that includes being here. Even with the guidance of my doctors, who highlighted that being here working also helps me”, he added.

In a live with presenter Ana Furtado, 48, who also faced the disease a few years ago, recalled the occasion when she had the diagnosis of the disease confirmed. “It’s very hard. A feeling of helplessness, a feeling that you have no control over it. You will be associated with poor health, with fragility — and I’ve always been strong, I’ve always had to be very strong,” he said.

Like many patients, Lilian chose to shave her hair to ease the side effects of chemotherapy. “Hair loss is a blatant sign of fragility that I don’t belong and wouldn’t want to. [a doença] for everybody.”

“I work with images, so I couldn’t get on TV and not tell what was happening. I even prepared myself, when I decided to take the possibility of wearing a scarf to the direction of Globo News. [no ar] – because I wanted to continue living while treating myself”, explained the communicator.

For Lilian, the support not only from friends and family, but also from fans, was essential for her to be able to face the challenges of cancer in a less distressing way. “What came was an avalanche of love and support. I felt very cuddled,” she says.