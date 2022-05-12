Long-term Covid-19 lasts more than 1 year and fatigue is the most common symptom, says study – 05/11/2022

Half of the people who have had covid-19 have symptoms related to the disease that can last more than an entire year, shows a survey conducted by Fiocruz Minas (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz de Minas Gerais). In the study, which followed 646 patients, 324 developed post-infection symptoms, the so-called long covid.

The work was published in the scientific journal Transactions of The Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene. Fatigue, characterized by extreme tiredness and difficulty in performing everyday tasks, was the main complaint among patients. Among the most serious sequelae are thrombosis, diagnosed in 20 patients in the study.

The main symptoms of long covid reported by patients were:

Fatigue (35.6%)

Persistent cough (34%)

Difficulty breathing (26.5%)

Loss of smell or taste (20.1%)

Frequent headaches (17.3%)

Insomnia (8%)

Anxiety (7.1%)

Dizziness (5.6%)

Thrombosis (6.2%)

The symptoms appeared and persisted both in those who faced a serious case of the disease and in those who had a moderate or severe case, that is, the long covid can affect anyone who has had covid-19. Of the total number of patients monitored by the study who had mild disease, 59.3% face lasting sequelae. Among moderate cases, 74.5% and among severe cases, 33.1% still suffer from the effects of the disease.

“There is a tendency to seek treatment only for the most serious sequelae, such as thrombosis. However, it is essential to seek medical help for other issues, as they can also greatly interfere with people’s quality of life”, says Rafaella Fortini, coordinator of the study.

All symptoms appeared after the diagnosis of covid-19 and persisted for 14 months, according to Fortini. Only thrombosis cases were treated and patients recovered.

“We have cases of people who continue to be monitored, as the symptoms remained beyond 14 months”, says the researcher in a note from Fiocruz.

“We also found that the presence of seven comorbidities, including chronic arterial hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease and smoking or alcoholism led to a more severe acute infection and increased the chance of sequelae”, explains.