Luisa Mell cries when reporting stress seizure

Luisa Mell used her social media to vent about her health. In Instagram stories, the animal activist reported, in tears, that she went into a seizure and needed to be admitted to a hospital in São Paulo.

“Too much stress, I don’t know if I can live like this anymore,” Luisa said.

“Do you believe in such a thing: I was hospitalized yesterday, I had a seizure. I fell on the show, hit my back… You still don’t know what it is, but it’s also a lot of stress, people. I don’t know if I can live like this, every month begging,” Luisa continued, crying.

“The whole of Brazil asks me to save a dog. When I don’t save, they say I’m a fake. I can’t take it anymore. I can’t kill myself this way”, he concluded.

Watch:

In a recent interview with Quem, Luisa spoke of the difficulties that the covid-19 pandemic brought to maintain the Luisa Mell Institute, which rescues abandoned animals:

“It’s still difficult! We are coming from a pandemic and a very strong economic crisis. People are not collaborating or adopting. We are always busy. I had rented an extra place, but I had to return it. I want to start my sanctuary. Let’s see if in the middle of the year I can resume. Things are getting back to normal and I hope the economic situation will also improve. The situation is very bad and this reflects on a person’s decision to take responsibility for an animal”.