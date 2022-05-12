Man dies of heart attack while burying girlfriend he killed | World

Man dies while burying the girlfriend he killed
Man dies while burying the girlfriend he killed

A man from South Carolina, in the United States, died of a heart attack while burying the girlfriend he himself had killed in the backyard of the house where they lived.

Joseph McKinnon, 60, killed Patricia Dent, 65, inside a home in Trenton, New Jersey, on Saturday, according to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officers, they received a report of “an unconscious man lying in the backyard,” Sheriff Jody Rowland said in a press release. When they arrived at the scene, they found the man’s body.

According to local media, medical teams were called to try to revive him, but were unsuccessful.

During investigations, officers found a second body in a freshly dug grave, identified as that of Dent, who lived with McKinnon, officials said.

According to officials, he had a “cardiac event” while covering the well. Investigators believe McKinnon attacked Dent inside the house. “McKinnon tied her up and wrapped her in garbage bags before placing her in the grave he dug,” the sheriff said.

An autopsy revealed that she died by strangulation.

