Man dies of heart attack while burying victim he had strangled

The artist above was technically dead for seven minutes after suffering a devastating heart attack on February 9, 2013. Since returning from a near-death experience, Shiv Grewal, 60, has been dedicated to painting what he saw ‘on the side of there’ Assembly/R7

According to the Daily Mail, Grewal, who is also an actor, had just starred in a play with the Royal Shakespeare Company and was having lunch with his wife in a London restaurant when he went through a medical emergency. Reproduction/shivinder.co.uk

‘I was aware that my brain was dying and crying out for help. But at the same time, I felt things completely separate from my body. It was as if I was in the void, but I could feel emotions and sensations’, described Reproduction/shivinder.co.uk

The artist has been drawing since he was 3 years old. But today, his intention is to capture 'what a person experiences when they cross the threshold of the non-living' and portray the 'cosmic journey' he believes he lived in those seven minutes. Reproduction/Instagram/Shiv Grewal

At the moment of fainting, Grewal says he 'knew, somehow, that he was dead' Reproduction/shivinder.co.uk

Despite this, the artist wanted to return to life, to the material world and to his wife: ‘I demanded that he return and I got my wish’, he pointed out. Reproduction/Instagram/Shiv Grewal

He classifies the art he produces as a glimpse of what awaits us when we die. Reproduction/Instagram/Shiv Grewal

‘It had no body as such. I suppose it was a bit like swimming in water: you feel weightless and disconnected from the physical world,” he explained. Reproduction/shivinder.co.uk

'At one point I was traveling over the moon and I could see meteorites and all of space' Reproduction/shivinder.co.uk

After the near-death experience, Grewal believes he has the power to choose whether or not to continue living. Reproduction/Instagram/Shiv Grewal

'(At that time) I needed to be proactive. He said he was coming back. I said it as a demand and not as a request' Reproduction/shivinder.co.uk

After not having a heartbeat for seven minutes, Grewal spent a month in the hospital in an induced coma to recover from the lack of oxygen in his brain, which ended up leaving him epileptic. Reproduction/Instagram/Shiv Grewal

Five years after the incident, the actor and painter still hasn't fully regained speech and mobility, but he's back on the stage of life: 'I'm just grateful to be here. My vital movement was boosted' Reproduction/Instagram/Shiv Grewal

'My works are like a map to rediscover and understand my experience', he concludes Surreal, isn't it? Now, have you ever imagined someone smelling the 'smell of death'? Well, that's exactly what a 24-year-old Australian woman claims. Understand next! Reproduction/shivinder.co.uk

A 24-year-old Australian woman claims to have a supernatural power: to smell the 'smell of death'. Ari Kala, as Rachel Murray is known, told the British tabloid Metro that she discovered the skill at the age of 12. Assembly/R7

That’s when she visited an uncle, who was suffering from a terminal illness Playback/Facebook

'The night before he died, I smelled this weird, sweet, sick smell in the house,' he recalled. Playback/Facebook

Ari soon figured it might be something to do with his uncle’s illness, but none of those present smelled the same odor. ‘I realized later that it was the frequency of death I could feel’ Playback/Facebook

'Since then I have had the same experience with terminally ill people or people with old age countless times,' he explained. Playback/Facebook

However, the Australian ignored the superhuman ability for years and only now decided to make this gift public. Playback/Facebook

Of course Ari isn't going to go around smelling people and telling them whether or not they're about to die. Playback/Facebook

‘I don’t try too hard to develop it. It’s kind of pointless — how could that help anyone? How can I walk with strangers with that smell and help them?’, analyzed Playback/Facebook

So the young woman is actually offering a training program for others to develop similar powers. Playback/Facebook

A Hunter Valley resident, she even quit her job as a legal secretary in Sydney to focus on her new job. Ari believes that everyone has access to the psychic gift, but this is suppressed during childhood. Playback/Facebook

A fact that happened to her: 'As I became afraid of being judged, I turned off these abilities' Playback/Facebook