Medical team performs unprecedented surgery in Cariri

The surgical procedure for the rare syndrome was previously only performed in large centers

An unprecedented procedure in the interior of Ceará, a surgery for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome (TDS), was performed through the Unified Health System (SUS), at Hospital São Vicente de Paulo, in Barbalha. But what exactly is SDT?

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome is the term used to describe signs and symptoms caused by the compression of neurovascular structures, which limit the usual activities of individuals. The syndrome is infrequent but potentially serious and affects adults between 20 and 40 years of age, affecting more women than men.

Among the main symptoms are pain, numbness and weakness that radiate from the neck and extend to the arm and hand. “The patient who underwent the procedure had numbness and tingling in her arm. Especially when she lifted said limb or did some physical activity”, explains Dr. Moisés Tavares, one of the surgeons who conducted the procedure.

Dr. Moses reinforces that at the onset of symptoms, the patient should seek medical help to assess the condition and prescribe treatment. “Patients who have some numbness or changes in their arms during mobilization or physical activity should seek a specialist for early diagnosis and definitive treatment. The chronic changes of this disease can lead to thrombosis and even necrosis resulting in amputation of the arm, hand or fingers”, warns the doctor.

The surgery for TOS has a curative character, having to do only the follow-up of the traditional postoperative period. “The patient was hospitalized for 3 days in the postoperative period and was already discharged. She is at home recovering with an excellent evolution”, celebrates surgeon Dr. Diego Santos, who also conducted the procedure.