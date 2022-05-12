Motorola Moto G82 released with Snapdragon 695, 120 Hz AMOLED display and more

After some rumors and many leaks, the Motorola Moto G82 has finally been made official in Europe. The smartphone has specifications worthy of a good intermediary and seeks to deliver good value for money within its category. With a design that follows Motorola’s already known visual line, the new Moto G82 has a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen. This panel delivers FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and small hole to accommodate the front camera. Furthermore, the Moto G82 was announced with Snapdragon 695 processor. The chipset is lined up with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage by default, and you can expand the memory with a MicroSD card.

















In the camera set, the Moto G82 delivers a 50 MP main sensor (f/1.8, OIS) that features Quad Pixel technology. The second lens has an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, while the macro has the usual 2 MP. For selfies, we still have 8 MP. The smartphone has 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.1, fingerprint reader on the power button, P2 port for headphones and IP52 certification against splashing. Completes the set, the battery 5,000mAh that supports 30W fast charging. Finally, the operating system is Android 12, and it runs under the brand’s slightly modified interface.

technical specifications





6.6-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and rate of 120 Hz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Platform

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (f/1.8, OIS) Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.1, P2 port and IP52 certification

5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging

android 12

price and availability





Initially announced in Europe in black and white, the new Motorola Moto G82 goes on sale for 330 euros, something around R$1,769 in direct conversion and without considering Brazilian taxes. According to the manufacturer, the smartphone will soon be sold in Asia and Latin America. That is, the Moto G82 can be launched in Brazil at any time. What do you think of Motorola’s new intermediary? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

