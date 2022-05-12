Mysterious hepatitis cases rise to 348 in 20 countries, says WHO









The WHO (World Health Organization) reported on Tuesday (10) that 348 probable cases of a mysterious hepatitis have been registered, which affects especially children, and that analyzes have been accelerated on its possible link with the adenovirus and the Covid-19 infection.

According to the WHO, cases have been reported in 20 countries, with an additional 70 cases from another 13 countries pending classification pending completion of testing.

Only six countries reported more than five cases, including the United Kingdom, which reported more than 160.

“In the last week there have been some important advances with additional research and some refinements of the working hypotheses,” Philippa Easterbrook, of the WHO’s World Hepatitis Program, said at a press conference.

“Currently, the main hypotheses are those involving the adenovirus, and the role of Covid also remains important,” he added.

THE WHO was first informed on 5 Aprilof ten cases in Scotland, detected in children under 10 years.

The CDC (United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) said on Friday it was investigating 109 cases, with five deaths reported.

In Indonesia, three children died from the disease.

This hepatitis has as symptoms jaundice, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Some cases also caused liver failure and patients required a transplant.

The WHO qualifies the outbreak of severe liver inflammation as acute hepatitis of unknown origin among young children.

Common hepatitis viruses were not found in any of the cases, according to the ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control) and the WHO.