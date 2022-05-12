North Korea recognizes first case of Covid-19 and imposes national lockdown – 05/12/2022

North Korea acknowledged this Thursday (12) that it was experiencing the first outbreak of Covid-19 in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, declared by the official press as a “serious incident of national emergency”. KCNA news agency said samples collected from several sick patients with fever in Pyongyang on Sunday were “consistent” with the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.

According to the agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said at an emergency meeting of his political cabinet that he would implement a “maximum emergency” virus control system with the aim of “eliminating at the root and in the shortest possible time”. “He assured us that, due to the high level of political awareness of the population, (…) we will safely overcome the emergency and succeed with the emergency quarantine plan,” he added.

Kim ordered stricter border controls and containment measures, urging his citizens to “completely contain the spread of the malicious virus by carefully blocking movement in all cities and regions of the country,” KCNA reported. All business and production activities will be organized so that each unit is “isolated” to avoid contagion, he added.

The country imposed an overseas lockdown in early 2020 to protect itself from the pandemic, which caused economic problems and crippled trade. Since the emergence of Covid-19, North Korea has not confirmed a single case of the coronavirus.

Country did not import vaccines

According to the World Health Organization, Pyongyang had carried out 13,259 Covid-19 tests by the end of 2020, all with negative results. Analysts say North Korea’s ailing healthcare system would struggle to cope with a major coronavirus outbreak.

The isolated and poor country has not imported coronavirus vaccines, although it meets the criteria to benefit from the global Covid-19 vaccine-sharing program, Covax. CNN recalls that in February, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in North Korea, Tomás Ojea Quintana, asked the international community to provide North Korea with “60 million doses of vaccine to provide at least two doses for the entire the population”.

The country also did not provide information on its Covid-19 vaccination status to the World Health Organization (WHO), according to the entity’s latest report on immunization progress.

Differences over nuclear program

Meanwhile, the future of North Korea’s nuclear program continues to cause concern in the international community. At the United Nations Security Council, the United States and China differed on Wednesday over how to reduce tensions with North Korea. Washington calls for more sanctions against Pyongyang, but Beijing wants the opposite.

The Council’s emergency meeting came after fears North Korea would resume its nuclear tests in the coming weeks. “It’s time to stop the idea of ​​tacit permissiveness and start taking action,” said US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield. “We need to move quickly towards tightening sanctions without considering easing them.”

Linda rejected the draft resolution by China and Russia – which, like the United States, are Council members with veto power – aimed at easing sanctions imposed in 2017. Instead, the ambassador said they were close to the end of the negotiations on a separate US text updating the sanctions.

“We cannot wait until North Korea undertakes more provocative, illegal and dangerous acts, such as nuclear tests. We need to speak out”, stressed the ambassador.

China’s UN ambassador Zhang Jun called the possibility of an escalation “worrying” and called for restraint. He added that tightening sanctions in an atmosphere of mistrust “would not be constructive.” “What China wants is to avoid a new nuclear test,” he told AFPafter the meeting.

“Talking is better than coercive measures. We’ve seen a lot of coercive measures around the world, in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. Did you see good results? What we saw was just humanitarian suffering,” Zhang noted.

Russian Ambassador Anna Yevstigneeva also defended the resolution she proposed with China and called for the resumption of dialogue.

Pyongyang has dramatically increased missile launches, with more than a dozen weapons tests since January, including the launch of a long-range intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time since 2017. The Security Council meeting took place a day after the inauguration of Pyongyang. South Korea’s new president, Yoon Suk-yeol, who has vowed to be tougher on Pyongyang.

With information from AFP