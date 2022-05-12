North Korea recognizes first outbreak of the disease

Seoul, May 12, 2022 (AFP) – North Korea recognized this Thursday (Wednesday, 11, Brasília time) its first outbreak of covid-19 in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, declared by official media as a ” serious incident of national emergency”.

The official KCNA news agency said samples collected from several sick patients with fever in Pyongyang on Sunday were “consistent” with the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.

According to the agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told an emergency meeting of his political cabinet that he would implement a “maximum emergency” virus control system with the aim of “eliminating the root in the shortest possible time.” .

“He assured us that, due to the high level of political awareness of the population, (…) we will safely overcome the emergency and succeed with the emergency quarantine plan,” he added.

Kim ordered stricter border controls and containment measures, urging his citizens to “completely contain the spread of the malicious virus by carefully locking down his area in all cities and counties across the country,” KCNA reported.

All business and production activities will be organized so that each unit is “isolated” to avoid contagion, he added.

The impoverished nuclear-armed country imposed an overseas lockdown in early 2020 to protect itself from the pandemic, which has caused economic problems and crippled trade.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, North Korea has not confirmed a single case of the coronavirus.

According to the World Health Organization, the country had carried out 13,259 tests for covid-19 by the end of 2020, all with negative results.

Analysts say North Korea’s ailing healthcare system would struggle to cope with a major coronavirus outbreak.