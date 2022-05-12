Paraguayan prosecutor murdered on honeymoon was investigating PCC crimes in the triple border

Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, 45, known for fighting organized crime, drug trafficking and money laundering, was murdered during the honeymoon in Colombia, on Tuesday (10). The prosecutor was a recognized personality in Paraguay because of his incisive performance in cases involving organized crime and the PCC criminal faction, in particular. He also acted in other cases, such as the arrest of former Brazilian player Ronaldinho Gaúcho, for carrying a false document.





A target of criminality, Marcelo Pecci was well protected in Paraguay. He had been married for ten days and was spending his honeymoon on a private beach belonging to a hotel on the island of Barú, Colombia. To try to remain unnoticed, he avoided informing the Colombian authorities of his location. However, he was eventually discovered by bandits, who arrived on a watercraft and shot the prosecutor three times.

His wife, journalist Claudia Aguilera, had announced on the same day that she was expecting a baby. The death of the promoter was mourned by several authorities in South America. Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez described the shooting as a ‘cowardly murder’.





Highlight cases

Pecci was involved in investigations against the PCC and led Operation Zootopia, which shook the structure of the largest Brazilian criminal faction in Paraguay with a seizure of 500 kilos of cocaine in 2017.

The prosecutor was also investigating a massacre that took place last year in Pedro Juan Caballero, which ended with the death of four people, including the governor’s daughter from the province of Amambay. Authorities were assessing whether the killings were due to a power struggle. The city, which borders Ponta Porã, in Mato Grosso do Sul, has become the focus of constant crimes related to drug trafficking.

He also acted in the case of Brazilian journalist Leonardo Veras, murdered by gunmen in Ponta Porã in 2020.