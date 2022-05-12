Paraná has 4.3 million people with the booster dose of the Covid vaccine in delay, survey points out | Paraná

Paraná has at least 4.3 million people with delayed booster dose against Covid-19according to information from the National Health Data Network (RNDS).

The age group with Most absentees are between 25 and 29 years old (555.1 thousand people), followed by 20 to 24 years old (551.5 thousand) and 30 to 34 years old (515.4 thousand). The booster dose is given to people aged 18 or over in the state.

At the beginning of the year, Paraná registered 1,235,074 applications of the booster dose and, in April, only 370,209 doses – a drop of more than 70%.

With regard to the second dose, in January this year, the state recorded 300,870 applications. Last month, the number dropped to 184,597 – a reduction of 38.6% in the period.

According to the RNDS, 1.3 million people from Paraná have their second dose overdue. The majority of absentees are aged between 5 and 11 years old (400 thousand children), followed by the age group of 12 to 17 years old (231.4 thousand) and 20 to 24 years old (150.5 thousand).

“These data are important to analyze the need for a new call for vaccination in Paraná. We need the population to be aware that, if they do not reinforce protection against the virus, they increase the chance of clinical worsening of confirmed cases.with greater risks of hospitalization, even leading to death”, reinforced the Secretary of State for Health, César Neves.

Third month of decline in immunization

Data from the National Vacinometer show that demand for the Covid vaccine fell for the third consecutive month in Paraná. The results are included in a survey carried out by the State Department of Health, on Monday (9).

Vaccination has been on the decline since January, when there was an inverse phenomenon. In that month, demand increased compared to December, due to the arrival of the Ômicron variant and the deadline for the second dose for children and adolescents.

In January, 1.8 million doses were applied. However, in the following months the numbers only dropped in Paraná.

In February, 1,525,048 doses were applied; in March 1,099,093 and in April just over 856,300 doses.

“The low demand for immunizations against Covid is largely due to the false sense of protection. There’s also the calendar factor. Many people who took the first two doses stopped visiting clinics for additional doses. But, like other diseases, coronavirus immunization needs to be reinforced, either with the second dose or booster doses. That’s what the studies point out and that’s what we’re guiding the municipalities”, pointed out Neves.

In general numbers, Paraná records 24,581,699 vaccines applied, as follows:

9,968,534 first doses

8,993,988 second doses

333,651 single doses

4,691,000 booster shots

271,390 fourth doses

323,136 additional doses

According to Sesa, the state is the fifth that most vaccinated in the country, behind Bahia (27,393,349 doses), Rio de Janeiro (33,648,471), Minas Gerais (43,747,242) and São Paulo (107,813,546) respectively. .

Currently, 80.4% of the population is protected with the two doses or the single dose and 40.4% took the booster dose.