Pixel 6a: Google phone has photography tricks and simultaneous translation – 05/11/2022

During Google I/O 2022, an event for the company’s developers held today (11), the company presented a new mid-range phone: the Google Pixel 6a.

The phone’s highlights are its simultaneous translation features and camera tricks: with the help of artificial intelligence, it can erase items from a scene, improve blurry photos and even represent people with their real skin tone.

The mobile will be available in the United States for US$ 449 (approximately R$ 2,300, in direct conversion) with pre-sales starting on June 21. In addition to the host country, Google should later launch the smartphone in selected markets — traditionally, the company does not sell Pixel line devices in Brazil.

Along with the launch, the company also presented the new wireless headphones Google Pixel Buds Pro, and even gave a preview of future products from the brand, such as the Pixel Watch watch, the Pixel Tablet and the high-end smartphones Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

What’s inside the Pixel 6a

The Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch (15.49 cm) screen, 5G connection and a dual camera system on the rear, one 12.2-megapixel and one 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor.

Numbers aside, Google is betting on advances in artificial intelligence to edit and improve images.

Magic Erase: It is possible to erase unwanted items from a scene, preserving the background — as long as it is not too polluted.

Face Unblur: Helps to remove the blur of those photos taken in a hurry.

The company also promises to produce images with the real tone of people. Google says it has done research, particularly with people with dark skin tones, to better represent them in images.

pixel 6a Image: Disclosure

Thanks to the Tensor neural processor (developed by Google itself), the phone is able to perform artificial intelligence operations locally on the device.

With this, the Pixel 6a can become a kind of simultaneous translator using the live translate feature (real-time translation).

The cameras shoot 4k video at up to 60 fps (frames per second) — the higher the number of frames, the higher the level of realism of the capture — in addition to making timelapse (accelerated) and slow motion (slow motion) videos.

The Google Pixel 6a has a 4,306 mAh battery, which makes it have an autonomy of 24 hours – the company says that in super-economy battery mode it can reach up to 72 hours.

On the security side, Google has included its Titan M2 processor. In practice, it processes and stores information from the fingerprint sensor that is under the screen — which makes it more difficult for hackers or malicious apps to gain access to this biometric data.

The company even promises the longest update period on a phone: a minimum of five years.

Inside, the Google phone also has 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM.

Pixel Buds Pro

Pixel Buds Pro Image: Disclosure

These are Google’s new wireless headphones. As a novelty, they have active noise cancellation – the company says that the gadget’s artificial intelligence system can “muffle” external sounds.

According to the company, the accessory has an autonomy of up to 11 hours of music playing – with active noise cancellation on, the time drops to 7 hours.

Pixel Buds Pro support multiple connections, which means you can easily switch between the Bluetooth connection of your phone and another device, such as a tablet.

To help those who always lose their headphones, Google has implemented an alert system. Through an app, it is possible to make them make a noise — even if only one end of the earphone is lost.

Scheduled to be released for pre-order on July 21 in the US for US$ 199 (about R$ 1,020), the headphones will now support spatial sound, which gives a feeling of immersion, in an update to be released.

Pixel 7, Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet

Hardly any products in development are shown, but Google has mentioned four of them: Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch and the Pixel Tablet.

The first two are top-of-the-line smartphones from the brand. The company showed their design, whose body will be made of stainless steel, in addition to having a triple camera system.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Image: Reproduction

Along with cell phones, Google should launch the Pixel Watch smart watch in the second half of the year. For now, we know that it will have a rounded shape, a crown to aid in navigation and several bracelets.

Pixel Watch Image: Reproduction

With it, people will be able to make Google Assistant requests like “will it rain today?”. Or even ask for directions to Google Maps, even when away from the cell phone – which indicates that the watch must have a direct connection to the internet.

The watch will also feature heart rate and sleep monitoring, as well as integration with the Fitbit system (a company acquired by Google in 2019) to help track physical activity.

The tablet marks the debut of the category in the Pixel line. For now, it has been reported that it will be released in 2023 and will have cameras on the back and front for selfies.