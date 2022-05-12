Plane aborts takeoff after passengers receive crash photos

An airplane from AnadoluJet, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, had to abort its takeoff on Tuesday (10), when he was already taxiing on the runway at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, in Israel. According to the country’s Airport Authority, the fact occurred due to an episode of collective panic among passengers, after receiving distressing images of plane accidents.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737, was starting to depart for Istanbul, Turkey, when some of the 166 passengers on board began receiving images through AirDrop, a short-haul sharing service made available by Apple for Apple devices. According to the website ynet, one passenger had to be attended to after a panic attack and another passed out.

Upon receiving the photos, which allegedly included images of a Turkish Airlines plane that crashed in the Netherlands in 2009 and another plane crash in the US, passengers became distressed and called the flight attendants, showing the photos.

Young people were detained

After preparing to take off, passengers had to return to Ben Gurion Airport. (Source: Vladislav Bezrukov/Wikimedia Commons/Reproduction.)Source: Vladislav Bezrukov/Wikimedia Commons

After the aircraft returns to the boarding gate, all passengers were ordered down for security checks, which included all baggage, according to the Israel Airports Authority, which is responsible for managing the country’s main civil airfields. Nine passengers, aged 18 years old, and coming from a village in northern Israel, were detained, according to the Times of Israel.

The suspects were taken in for questioning by sending true images in a false context. According to the authorities, the act “can be interpreted as a threat to carry out an attack”. If prosecuted and considered, young people face up to three years in prison for spreading false information.