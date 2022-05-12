PlayStation Studios: Sony increases investment by US$ 300 million, and aims at “multiplatform”

Not just acquisitions, Sony aims to further strengthen PlayStation Studios by increasing investments for its first-party teams by more than US$ 300 millionwith the objective of expanding its business in the games market, aiming, among other things, to publish games in “multiplatform” .

Confirmation came from Sony PlayStation’s latest shareholder report, where the company specified that this investment will be dedicated exclusively to the development of new games on its existing in-house studioslike Santa Monica and Guerrilla Games, and is therefore completely disconnected from plans for upcoming acquisitions.

“We plan to increase game development spending to strengthen our existing studios’ software by approximately 40 billion yen (approximately $308 million),” the company says. “From now on, we aim to grow the gaming business by strengthening our proprietary software and publishing games on multiple platforms.” “In addition to acquiring studios such as Bungie and Haven in recent years, we have significantly increased our investment in content development at our existing studios. As a result, our proprietary software development has grown at a rapid pace.”

We clarify that “multiplatforms” in this context can increasingly adopt their games to the PC market. We know that Sony has increasingly left “Only Playstation” aside in recent years and this investment may indicate further progress in this area. Bungie itself promises to remain multiplatform.

