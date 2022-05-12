Police indict SUS doctor who refused to declare death of homeless person on suspicion of malfeasance in MG | South of Minas

The Civil Police indicted this Thursday (12) a doctor on suspicion of malfeasance in Passos (MG). The public servant, with attributions in the Unified Health System (SUS), would have denied declaring the death of a person on the street.

According to the Civil Police, in September 2020, the doctor was on duty at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) and was presented with the corpse of a homeless person, duly identified and who had died of natural causes. The public servant would have refused to declare the death and stated that this would be a “problem of the delegate”.

According to the delegate responsible for the case, Felipe Capute, the doctor was informed that the Ministry of Health has established a network, within the scope of the SUS, for the purpose of Death Verification and Cause Mortis Clarification Services. This network aims to meet the autopsy demands of all deaths, with or without medical assistance, without diagnostic elucidation, when there is no investigative interest from the Judiciary Police.

Also according to the delegate, the doctor would have justified his refusal by discriminating and stereotyping the death of the homeless person for alleged alcohol or drug abuse. However, the exceptions are only in cases of confirmed or suspected death from external causes, when the body is in an advanced state of decomposition or in cases of natural death of unknown identity.

“The investigated seconded the importance of quickly elucidating the ’cause of death’ in an event potentially related to the communicable disease, which required epidemiological investigation to implement timely measures for surveillance and control of the new coronavirus”.

A copy of the records was forwarded to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.