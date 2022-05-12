Preview of new AMD graphics driver delivers even more performance than advertised

Some other titles may benefit even more

AMD has an update to its new Adrenalin driver ready and it promises to bring significant gains in some games. Despite AMD not disclosing, some titles appear to be benefiting even more. The application profile CapFrameX on Twitter showed that, in Crysis Remastered, the performance boost reaches up to 24%.

Their tests were done with a Radeon RX 6800 XT with overclock and, at 1080p, the game reaches an average 123FPS with the May preview driver, against 103FPS with the last official driver. The person responsible for the test said that he re-tested several times to ensure that this was indeed the end result.

AMD promises gains of up to 17% in DX11

The new driver will bring a new version of RSR (Radeon Super Resolution). Version 1.1 comes with a sharpening filter, which you can configure via a slide button. RSR is similar to FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) but works with any game without having to wait for developers to implement.

Even with the DX12 API becoming increasingly popular and dominating its space in game development, AMD is bringing improvements to DX11 titles. As reported by AMD, gains range from 3 to 17%.

– Continues after advertising –

Average game earnings (DX11)

Far Cry 5 – 4%

Farming Simulator 22 – 3%

Total War Saga: Troy – 17%

Total War Hammer 3 – 5%

Watch Dogs Legion – 10%

The Witcher 3 – 3%

Apex Legends – 5%

Overwatch – 3%

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS – 3%

Valorant – 7%

While it doesn’t come out officially for everyone, the company has made available a preview of this driver, which can be downloaded here. The final version of the Adrenalin driver arrives later this month, although AMD has not released a specific date.

AMD Radeon Software Driver Preview May Brings Super Resolution Optimizations

Smart Access Memory brings optimizations to Death Stranding and Watch Dogs: Legion



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VideoCardz