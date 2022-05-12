Price of iPads and other famous Apple products dropped in Brazil

The value adjustment by the store had not been made since 2019, in addition to minor changes after the launches. The new market position of one of the biggest North American brands presented something different, the reduction of values. Would it be a response to the economic moment? It could be, what matters is that many consumers are already excited.

All items from Steve Jobs’ company are given great prominence for their quality. However, the added value to the look and experience certainly has its weight when it comes to attracting a select audience of customers. Although not yet affordable, an Apple device is often very desired.

Which products had to be reduced values?

The good news is that, with the exception of the iPhone, all other lines have gotten cheaper. iPad, Macbook computers and Apple Watch smart watches are some options available with up to 1.5% off. The Apple Watch Series 7 model went from R$5,099 to R$5,022.

The Mac Pro cost R$81,993 and now costs R$80,654. The price is not that cheap when compared to other notebooks on the market, but it was the biggest reduction. Whoever was already saving money to acquire a model from the portfolio, it’s the right time to buy.