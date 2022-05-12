PS4 receives update 9.60; see what changes

Sony has released yet another update for the PS4. Version 9.60 was made available this Thursday morning (12) and to take advantage of the improvements, console holders need to download a 900 MB.

In the patch notes, the Japanese giant did not point out any major changes. As it is already “tradition”, the applied changes were not shown in the patch notes and it is only possible to know the following:

This system software update improves system performance.

As with version 9.51, it will be up to PS4 owners to notice the console’s performance changes. At least, the video game didn’t receive a patch similar to the PS3 and PS Vita, where Sony blocked the creation of accounts on the PlayStation Network.

It is worth remembering: it is also possible to update the system software manually using a USB drive formatted as FAT32. Just access the official PlayStation website via PC to download the file and proceed with the process.

Only 100,000 PS4 units were sold in the last fiscal quarter

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 (between January and March 2022), only 100,000 PS4 units were sold worldwide. The information was shared by Sony in its latest financial report. Check out!