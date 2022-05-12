PS5 receives new 1 GB update; see what changes

A PS5 update is available for download. Sony released version 22.01-05.02.00 on Thursday morning (12), and console owners will have to download a 1GB file to take advantage of the improvements.

The Japanese giant, as well as in other patches over the last few months, did not detail what changes were applied in the latest firmware. In the notes, the following message appeared:

This system software update improves system performance;

The PS5 update should only show signs of change as players explore the console’s functions on a day-to-day basis. After the launch of VRR, Sony did not give any clues about what the next innovations will be implemented in the video game.

You can also download the update directly from the PlayStation website and install it on your device. Just have a USB drive in hand and follow the instructions on the portal.

