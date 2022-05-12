Red skies in eastern China startle residents; check out the images!

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Last weekend, the sky over the port city of Zhoushan, located in east China’s Zhejiang province, turned completely red. The phenomenon left residents intrigued, and some even questioned whether it was a sign of the apocalypse.

But according to the local meteorological department, the explanation is much simpler: the intense red in the sky was caused by the refraction and dispersion of light, possibly from the lights emitted by ships in the port, by particles in the air. The phenomenon reached its greatest intensity last Saturday (7).

On the Chinese social network Weibo, the phenomenon has become one of the most talked about topics in recent days, with some videos surpassing 150 million views. Some netizens questioned whether the red sky had not appeared because of a solar storm.

It is that in 1770 a massive solar activity turned the sky red in several countries for 9 days, as reported in a study carried out in 2017 by researchers at the University of Geosciences of China. However, the recent phenomenon has nothing to do with the solar storms of recent days.

Local authorities explained that when weather conditions are good, ie there is more water vapor in the atmosphere, the amount of aerosols (suspended particles) increases. Then, the light from the boats is refracted in the clouds and the red light scatters across the sky.

The red sky phenomenon can also arise from pollution concentrated in the lower part of the atmosphere, usually when the Sun is low on the horizon, where sunlight is reflected in reddish hues. In addition, other types of particles may favor the emergence of this sky.

In March of this year, a cloud of sand from the Sahara Desert was driven by strong winds and advanced over Europe, turning the skies of several countries with orange tones.

Source: Via Global Times

