Revolutionary vaccine against prostate, lung and ovarian cancer begins to be tested

British researchers are testing a revolutionary vaccine against prostate, lung and ovarian cancer in volunteers. The best: she has already presented satisfactory results.

The 3-dose immunizer developed by Oxford Vacmedix, a company created by scientists at the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom, will be applied to cancer patients to “teach” the body to react to the disease.

The product targets the protein survivin, which is released by cancer cells to elude the immune system and prevent the body from attacking them. The hope is that this will destroy the cancer cells.

Vaccine teaches body to destroy tumors

The new vaccine contains a synthetic form of survivin designed to stimulate a stronger immune system response and direct it to fight a protein that normally keeps cancer cells protected.

In practice, the function of the vaccine is “to teach the body to attack the substance and recognize tumors.”

The first tests

The jab, known as OVM-200, is being tested on people for the first time, in a study involving up to 35 cancer patients at University College Hospital in London and four other centers in the UK.

In all, the 35 cancer patients will receive the three doses of the vaccine, with an interval of two weeks. They will be monitored for six months after applications.

Success

Initial results have been promising, say the researchers.

However, they urge caution, because volunteers need to be followed over time to observe possible long-term side effects and determine what the impact is on participants’ survival.

