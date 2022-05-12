Russian billionaire dies under mysterious circumstances







It is suspected that Alexander Subbotin became intoxicated after using frog venom during a ritual to cure a hangover. Photo: Reproduction/Wikimedia Commons

Billionaire Alexander Subbotin, 43, a former director of Russian energy company LUKoil, was found dead in the basement of a shaman’s home this week in Mytishchi, a Russian city. according to the tabloid daily mailit is suspected that he became intoxicated after using frog venom to cure a hangover during a ritual.

According to the newspaper, Subbotin would have sought out shamans named Magua Flores and Tina Cordoba for the healing ritual, which consisted of making incisions in the billionaire’s skin and injecting frog venom. According to the Italian agency loopthe justification for the procedure was the strengthening of the immune system.

After the ritual, the Russian tycoon began to feel sick and had a heart attack. The shaman gave Subbotin a natural herbal sedative and let him rest. The next day, the shamans found him dead and called the authorities.

What is frog venom?

The subject of studies by scientists, the poison considered to be the most likely cause of Subbotin’s death is that of the North American frog. snort alvarius, also known as the Colorado River Toad.

The amphibian secretes substances with psychoactive properties. The substance is 5-MeO-DMT, which is in the class related to dimethyltryptamine (DMT) – which is found in hallucinogens like ayahuasca.

The drug is studied for depression and anxiety treatments, but more studies and use in patients in general are still needed. Despite not having free use, there are places that use the substance in rituals, as is the case of the sanctuary in Mexico Bufo Alvarius Sanctuary.