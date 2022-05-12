Samsung launches Galaxy S20 FE 5G in Brazil with Snapdragon, 120 Hz display and more; see the price

After having launched the Galaxy S20 FE 5G in Mexico in the first week of May, Samsung finally brought to the Brazilian market the Fan Edition version of this device with support for the 5G network, a technology that began to be introduced by the company in models of different categories, including premium mid-range and top-of-the-line versions. Featuring a design characteristic of the S20 line, the model in question displays on the front a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, features appreciated by users looking for an intermediate cell phone for games or consumption of video streaming.

As might be expected, the device uses the same Qualcomm platform that was introduced in the standard variant launched in the second quarter of last year. The 5G version is powered by the Snapdragon 865 — octa-core up to 2.84 GHz with 10 nm lithography — that works with the Adreno 630 GPU and has 6 GB of RAM. In addition to the internal hardware, the camera set is also one of the strengths of the South Korean giant’s new intermediary, bringing three sensors: 12 MP main with f/1.8 aperture, 12 MP wide-angle (f/2.2 and 123º) and 8 MP telephoto (f/2.4); the front camera has 32 MP.

Other features include the battery with 4,500 mAh capacity and 25W fast charging, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC for payments and IP68 certification that guarantees water and dust resistance. The phone runs Android 12 under the One UI interface.

price and availability According to Samsung, all customers who purchase the Galaxy S20 FE 5G (2022) between May 12-29 will receive a $200 coupon to spend on games at the Galaxy Store. The smartphone can be found from today (12), in the main Brazilian retail stores in the colors Navy Blue, Violet, Green, White, Red and Orange, with suggested price of BRL 3,999.

*Cover image: Galaxy S20 FE 4G.