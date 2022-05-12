See 10 beautiful phrases to send to nursing professionals

THE Nurse’s Day is celebrated this Thursday, may 12. These professionals are very important and essential to take care of people’s health and well-being.

The commemorative date aims to honor nurses and thank them for their work.

The NE10 Interior portal has selected 10 beautiful messages to send on Nurse’s Day or Nurse’s Dayact.

Check it out below.

NURSE’S DAY MESSAGES:

A nurse may not have a cure for your illness, but he will bring relief to your pain, just as a mother does when kissing a child’s bruise. Happy Nurse’s Day!

On the nurse’s day, take intensive care of the one who is so dedicated to caring for others. Help those who are always ready to help others. Treat well those who care so much about the well-being and health of others. Today, nurse, take care of yourself and enjoy the day with the awareness that your work changes lives.

Being a nurse is being willing to take care of someone you’ve never seen as if they were a member of your family.

Happy Nurse’s Day! Today is the day to honor those who dedicate their lives to helping others. Nurses are brave, risking their lives daily for the greater good. They are angels sent to Earth to watch over others. Thanks for all your dedication!

Choosing health as a profession is choosing solidarity, delivery and love for others. Happy Nurse’s Day!

Nursing professional, the white of your clothes transmits peace, the warmth of your heart warms the soul, your dedication lifts the spirits, your smile makes the heart happy, your affection makes a lot of difference, your touch transmits energy. Therefore, you are a gift from God in the lives of those who need your dedication. On this day of yours I wish you much peace, joy and prosperity.

Nurse is to be a hero to a person. Happy Nurse’s Day!

Being a nurse is carrying the mission of looking out for the other and giving your all so that lives are helped. Happy Nurse’s Day!

Taking care of others, in an unconditional surrender, is a mission that reinforces professionalism and enhances the human side. Happy Nurse’s Day!

The art of caring must be done by those who have the flame of love… Dear nurse, congratulations on your day!

*Source: Messages with Love, Thinker, Phrases of Good