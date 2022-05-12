Sexually Transmitted Infections grow up to 2,000% in 10 years in Minas

Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) have grown a lot in the last 10 years in Minas Gerais. The cases of acquired syphilis, that is, those that are transmitted from one person to another, increased from 712 in 2011 to 16,017 in 2021, an increase of 2,149%. HIV cases also rose, from 734 in 2011 to 3,289 in 2021, an increase of 348%.

Syphilis in pregnant women and congenital syphilis that passes from mother to child have also increased significantly. The first increased from 594 in 2011 to 5,410 cases in 2021, an increase of 810%. The second went from 305 cases in 2011 to 2,099 in 2021, an increase of 588%. On the other hand, AIDS and Hepatitis B cases fell.

See the epidemiological situation year by year:

The coordinator of STI, AIDS and viral hepatitis at the State Department of Health (SES), Mayara Cristina Marques de Almeida explains that the main risk behaviors that can lead to the spread of this disease are unprotected sex. She points out that currently, syphilis cases not only in Minas, but throughout Brazil have increased a lot because of the variety of partners and resistance to condom use.

“Sexual intercourse without the use of condoms is the main form of transmission, but the sharing of materials used by manicurists are also sources of transmission for hepatitis B. We also have vertical transmission, which is when the STI is passed from mother to child , during pregnancy or at the time of delivery or through breastfeeding”, he explains.

Increase in cases is also due to greater diagnosis

Mayara explains that in addition to the lack of condom use due to resistance by some people, the increase in cases of sexually transmitted diseases is due to a greater diagnosis. “We expanded the diagnosis in a relevant way for the State. Today many Basic Health Units perform the diagnosis through rapid testing, which is a test in which the result comes out in 30 minutes and with this expansion we discover more cases”, he pointed out.

The coordinator explained that epidemiological surveillance is more active, more concerned with keeping the system up to date and the notification of cases is much more sensitive than ten years ago. “Today we have an early diagnosis which is very important, we can observe that we have many more cases of HIV than AIDS, which demonstrates this”, she adds.

Deaths from syphilis have increased in the last 10 years

Deaths from syphilis increased from seven in 2011 to 21 in 2021. However, in the years 2015 to 2019, these death numbers were even higher, ranging from 28 to 58 deaths. Deaths from AIDS and hepatitis B fell between 2011 and 2021.



See the table with the deaths per year:





What is done by the secretariat to avoid STIs

Currently, female and male condoms are distributed by SES-MG to prevent transmission. “The purchase and distribution of lubricants and the purchase and distribution of infant formula are carried out for children of HIV-positive mothers to avoid vertical transmission. Educational campaigns are also carried out, as are the publication and dissemination of the epidemiological scenario of these STIs that help to subsidize the actions of the prevention municipalities”, explains Mayara.

