Sky turns completely red in Chinese city – World





A phenomenon in the city of Zhoushan, China, turned the sky completely red and scared residents on Saturday (7). Videos posted on social media show the moment when the phenomenon happened and residents, apparently scared, going out into the streets without knowing what it was all about. The videos quickly went viral on the Internet.















Sky turns completely red over Chinese city

Photo: Social Networks/Reproduction









According to Chinese media, the local meteorological bureau announced on Sunday that the red sky was caused by the refraction and scattering of light, most likely from the lights of ships in the port.

The rare phenomenon has become a top topic on Chinese social media similar to Twitter, Weibo, and some videos have reached over 150 million views.

At the time the phenomenon happened, it was overcast and drizzling in Zhousha, which may have caused light to reflect off low-level clouds, according to staff from the Zhoushan Meteorological Department.

The team explained that under certain climatic conditions, when there is more water in the atmosphere, aerosols are formed that refract and scatter the light of the vessels.

Blood red sky in Zhoushan??, China, on the evening of May 7th, a result of Rayleigh Scattering? pic.twitter.com/iGlrtN5VTq — Tong Bingxue ??? (@tongbingxue) May 8, 2022















