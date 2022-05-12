Soldiers’ wives in Mariupol ask pope for help

A group of wives of soldiers from the Ukrainian Azov battalion called on Wednesday (11) that Pope Francis decide to intervene to “save the lives” of soldiers entrenched for several weeks in the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, besieged by the Red Army.

“We ask the pope to visit Ukraine, to speak to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, to tell him to let them go,” Kateryna Prokopenko, 27, wife of Azov’s battalion commander Denis Prokopenko, told reporters. at the end of the general audience in St. Peter’s Square.

The request to the pope was made during a five-minute meeting after the end of the general audience, on account of the traditional greeting to some of those present.

“We hope that this meeting will save their lives. We are ready for any gesture from the Pope, from his delegation. Our soldiers are ready to lay down their arms in case of evacuation to a third country,” he added.

Image: UOL Art

“We told the Pope that we have 700 wounded soldiers, who are suffering from gangrene, amputations (…) Many of them died, we could not bury them”, said Yulia Fedosiuk, 29 years old.

“We ask the pontiff for help, to act as a third party in this war and to be able to intervene so that they can leave through a humanitarian corridor. He told us that he is praying for us and that he will do everything he can,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by the Russian opposition, Piotr Verzilov, co-founder of the Pussy Riot protest group and creator of the website Mediazona, which specializes in tracking legal cases related to the opposition.

No civilians were left at the steelworks after last week’s evacuations, according to a Ukrainian government official, who was looking for a way to evacuate the seriously injured.

The conditions of the military are “awful”, “no water, no food, no medical equipment”, explained Fedosiuk, who fears that Russian forces will capture, torture and kill them.

According to Kiev, “more than a thousand soldiers” remain entrenched in the industrial complex, among them “hundreds of wounded” who are in the labyrinth of galleries under the factory.

Created in 2014, the controversial Azov battalion, considered a neo-Nazi militia by some and heroes by others, is at the center of a propaganda war between Ukraine and Russia, which used the “denazification” of the former Soviet republic as justification for its military operation. in the country.