Sony registers new console model in Japan

Sony may be preparing a new PS5 model with technical overhaul and some additions. In April, the Japanese giant received project certification to build what appears to be a new prototype of the “CFI-1200” series with updated equipment – ​​no further details at this time.

The design certification of the new model was given by Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, a body whose job it is to ensure that radio, wireless and other equipment meet the necessary technological standards.

The hardware adopted by the company at the launch of the PS5 (in November 2020) uses the numbering “CFI-1XXX”, while the revised version of the console, released last year, uses the “CFI-11XX”. Now, potentially, that sequence will change once more.

In May 2021 a report indicated that the company would begin production on a PS5 redesign in 2022, bringing a “new semi-custom CPU” 6nm from AMD.

In the latest fiscal report, Sony revealed that it sold 19.3 million PS5 units. Now, the Japanese giant intends to sell more than 18 million by March 2023 – and CFO Hiroki Totoki guarantees: the company can produce this “safely”. Is the “CFI-1200” model to meet this need?

