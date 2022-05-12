Sorocaba records 119,554 cases of Covid-19, 116,269 recovered and 3,125 deaths – Agência de Notícias

The Prefecture of Sorocaba, through the Secretary of Health (SES), recorded an increase in the number of recovered from Covid-19 this Tuesday (10), reaching a total of 116,269. Already, confirmed cases with the disease rose from 119,459 to 119,554 in the city. Confirmed deaths increased by 3,125. The fatality rate in the municipality is 2.6%, below the state rate, which is 3.2%, and above the national rate, which is 2.2%.

Sorocaba received notification of another 95 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 86 recovered and one death, this occurred on January 31, 2022, but reported by the hospital to Epidemiological Surveillance and computed today (May 10). Of the total confirmed, one is hospitalized in ICU, and the total number of people in recovery (home isolation) is 155.

The city showed an increase in the number of people suspected of being contaminated by the coronavirus and awaiting results: from 53 to 71. Among the suspected cases, there are three hospitalizations in the ICU. There are no deaths under investigation. The number of people discarded due to negative disease results increased to 226,366.

Bed occupancy rate

In the daily census of Covid-19 beds this Tuesday (10), of the hospitals contracted by the Sorocaba City Hall to offer Covid beds, GPACI has an occupation in the six clinical beds. Amhemed Hospital has 15 Covid clinical beds agreed and none are occupied. Among the four ICU beds hired, two are occupied.

In the private network, Hospital Unimed has an adult Covid ICU bed occupied out of the 15 agreed. Of the 20 clinical beds, one is occupied. This hospital’s only Covid ICU infant bed is occupied. Samaritan has six Covid clinical beds and has no occupation. Of the three ICU Covid beds agreed, none are occupied. The only Covid ICU bed for children is unoccupied. The Evangelical Hospital does not have any occupied Covid ICU beds of the 10 beds agreed. Of the 10 Covid clinical beds agreed, one is occupied. Amhemed Hospital has 13 Covid clinical beds agreed and none occupied. The ICU of the same hospital has one bed occupied, out of a total of seven available.

Awareness and fight against Covid-19

The Secretary of Health (SES) reinforces that it is necessary for people to continue to adopt preventive measures against Covid-19, such as the use of gel alcohol and a protective mask in public transport and in medical-hospital environments. Public awareness of these habits is essential.

Death

– 59-year-old male with heart disease. He died at his home in Sorocaba on January 31, 2022.