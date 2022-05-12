Spain could become first country in Europe to approve 3-day menstrual leave

Abhishek Pratap 5 mins ago News Comments Off on Spain could become first country in Europe to approve 3-day menstrual leave 0 Views

Photo shows woman with colic using a hot water bottle on her abdomen

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Menstrual leave proposal forms part of abortion bill

Spain could become the first European country to pass legislation granting women who experience severe pain during their period the right to apply for sick leave from work.

The measure is part of a bill that will be sent to the Spanish Executive for approval next week.

The main point of the project is the expansion of access to abortion for Spanish women. According to the text that the local radio station Cadena SER had access to, the law intends to allow young people from the age of 16 to have access to the procedure without parental authorization. It also seeks to ensure that abortion is performed in public hospitals.

The bill, however, has chapters dedicated to other themes of women’s health, according to the local press.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Who is the journalist killed in Israeli army operation in Palestinian refugee camp

11 May 2022 Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Shireen Abu Aqla was known to millions …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved