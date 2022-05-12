Suspect found ‘adrift’ is accused of killing family for inheritance in the US

Nathan Killed Family for Inheritance (Cloe Poisson/Hartford Courant via AP, Pool, File)

Nathan faces life in US prison for inheritance murders

Grandfather gave R$2.8 million to grandson between 2012 and 2013

Accused sunk his boat to kill his own mother

Nathan Carman, 28, was charged this Tuesday (10) in the United States with murder and fraud, after he murdered his mother and grandfather to obtain money from the family inheritance.

In 2013, he allegedly killed his grandfather John Chakalos by shooting him twice while he slept at his residence.

Three years later, in 2016, he allegedly killed his mother Linda Carman on the high seas, during a fishing trip, after purposely sinking his own ship.

Nathan was rescued eight days later by ship after being found floating on a raft about 100 miles off the coast of Massachusetts.

Investigators alleged that the accused manipulated the boat and then lied to the Coast Guard about his mother’s disappearance.

“Both murders were part of a scheme to obtain money and property from the estate of John Chakalos and related family funds,” the US Attorney’s Office said.

Nathan has always denied that he had any involvement with his mother’s disappearance or his grandfather’s death.

John Chakalos left an inheritance of $42 million to his four adult daughters, including Linda Carman. According to prosecutors, he made his fortune building and renting nursing homes.

According to broadcaster NBC, Nathan spent “significant time” with his grandfather between 2012 and 2013 to manipulate him. He also persuaded his mother to designate him as the beneficiary of her inheritance.

At this time, John, who was 87 years old, put $550,000 in his grandson’s bank accounts.

Investigators said that while living in a house in New Hampshire built by his grandfather, the grandson kept a rifle that would be used for the murder.