Teresina starts vaccination with a fourth dose this Thursday (11); SEE THE CALENDAR – Teresina

The Municipal Health Foundation (FMS) starts this Thursday (12/05) in Teresina the fourth dose vaccination against Covid-19. People aged 60 years who have completed four months since the third dose and health professionals who have reached the interval between doses will be able to search for the immunizing stations.

In all, four drive-thru points are receiving the target audience. They are: Parque Piauí, Zoobotanical, Itararé and CEU Norte terminals. Vaccination starts at 9 am and continues until 5 pm. The application continues on Friday (13/05), stops at the end of the week and returns on Monday (16/05).

Photo: Assis Fernandes / O Dia

Other doses

Adolescents and adults who are in other stages of the vaccine against covid-19 can receive the immunizer at any of the seven posts – CEU Norte and the terminals of Livramento, Buenos Aires, Bela Vista, Parque Piauí, Zoobotanical and Itararé. The population aged 12 years and over will have access to the first and second dose of the immunizer, while people over 18 years of age can also take the third dose (booster), respecting the four-month period for the second dose.

flu vaccine

Influenza vaccination will be divided in two stages in the capital. At first. Seniors aged 60 and over, health workers and teachers can look for the terminals at Parque Piauí, Zoobotânico, Itararé and CEU Norte until Friday (13).

This Thursday (12), the Livramento, Buenos Aires and Bela Vista terminals receive people with comorbidities aged 18 and over and people with permanent disabilities aged 40 and over. On Friday (13), the age reduces once again and these places start to receive people with permanent disabilities over 30 years old.

Documents

To receive the vaccine, it is necessary to present an identification document with photo, CPF or SUS card and the vaccine card. Teachers must also present a current paycheck or document proving their work activity (last 3 months), issued by the institution where the worker works, in the municipality of Teresina. Persons with comorbidities and permanent disabilities must present a report or statement proving the comorbidity, with the signature and stamp of the health professional.

Drive thru programming – covid and flu vaccination

May 12 and 13 (Thursday and Friday) – 9 am to 5 pm

Locations: Parque Piauí Terminal, Zoobotanical Terminal, Itararé Terminal, CEU Norte

1st dose – 12 years and over

2nd dose – 12 years and over

3rd dose (1st booster) – 18 years and over

4th dose (2nd booster) – General population – 40 years and over; health workers

Influenza – Elderly 60 years and over; health workers 18 years and over; teachers

May 12 (Thursday) – 9 am to 5 pm

Locations: Livramento Terminal, Buenos Aires Terminal, Bela Vista Terminal

1st dose – 12 years and over

2nd dose – 12 years and over

3rd dose (1st booster) – 18 years and over

4th dose (2nd booster) – Elderly 60 years and over; health workers

Influenza – People with comorbidities aged 18 and over; Persons with permanent disabilities 40 years and over; teachers

May 13 (Friday) – 9 am to 5 pm

Locations: Livramento Terminal, Buenos Aires Terminal, Bela Vista Terminal

1st dose – 12 years and over

2nd dose – 12 years and over

3rd dose (1st booster) – 18 years and over

4th dose (2nd booster) – Elderly 60 years and over; health workers

Influenza – People with comorbidities aged 18 and over; Persons with permanent disabilities 30 years and over; teachers

Basic Health Units – vaccine rooms

Public:

– Children aged 6 months to under 5 years (influenza and measles)

– Pregnant women

– puerperal women

– People with chronic non-communicable diseases and other special medical conditions

– People with permanent disabilities

– Truck drivers

Second week (09 to 13/05)

– Children up to 2 years old (influenza and measles)

– People with chronic non-communicable diseases and other special medical conditions

– Pregnant women

– puerperal women

– Truck drivers

Third Week (16 to 20/05)

– 3 year olds (influenza and measles)

– People with permanent disabilities

– Pregnant women

– puerperal women

– Truck drivers

Fourth week (23 to 27/05)

– 4 year olds (influenza and measles)

– Pregnant women

– puerperal women

– Truck drivers

Reproduction of this content (material) is permitted as long as a link is pointed to the source!

Source: With information from FMS