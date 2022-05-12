Tramandaí has ​​nine cases of dengue and intensifies awareness actions

The municipality of Tramandaí has ​​nine confirmed cases of dengue in 2022. According to the Municipal Health Department, three are autochthonous, that is, patients were not infected in the city, as they did not travel in the two weeks prior to the diagnosis of the disease.

Another three five are classified as imported. In these cases, the patients were in cities with a large number of dengue cases in the 14 days prior to the onset of symptoms. There is also a case considered as a traveler, of a person who passed through Tramandaí, where he was diagnosed, but is not a resident.

The epidemiological bulletin prepared by the Municipal Health Surveillance Center also points out that eight suspected cases were discarded and another 11 are still under analysis.

With the advance of dengue in the city, the Health Department expanded awareness actions with the aim of helping the population and eliminating possible breeding sites of Aedes aegypti, which transmits the disease. Health agents are visiting homes and distributing information material in the neighborhoods.

In public and private schools, the project “All Together in the Fight against Dengue” was started. A mosquito puppet participates in activities promoted by Health Surveillance professionals. The intention is for children and adolescents to be multipliers of information on prevention, taking them to their families.

“Our main objective is to spread knowledge and train junior agents in the prevention and fight against the Aedes aegypti mosquito. We introduce students to the importance of basic hygiene care and thus preventing the proliferation of the mosquito”, highlighted the coordinator of Health Surveillance, Victor Ilha.

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted by the female Aedes aegypti mosquito. Among the symptoms are high fever immediately, with temperatures above 38.5ºC, intense headaches, eye pain and pain in the muscles of the entire body. In half of the cases, red spots on the body appear around the fourth day of infection. Common symptoms are also chills, nausea and vomiting.

In Tramandaí, Health Surveillance provides WhatsApp (51) 99527-0253 for guidance to patients who have symptoms. In these cases, it is also possible to look for a health unit directly.

Here are some precautions to prevent the proliferation of the Aedes aegypti mosquito

– Keep the water tank and lids of vats and barrels tightly closed

– Change and wash water plant pots once a week

– Put the trash in plastic bags and keep the trash closed tightly

– Tires should be stored indoors.

– In drains that cannot be closed, place a screen to prevent the entry of the mosquito