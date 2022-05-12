UK pledges support to Sweden and Finland in case of Russian threats

COPENHAGEN – THE United Kingdom promised to help Sweden and the Finland against possible threats from Russia in two agreements signed this Wednesday, 11, by the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with the Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson and with the Finnish president Sauli Niinistro. The pledge includes increased deployments of British troops and armaments to northern Europe.

Both Sweden and Finland are considering whether to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and fear retaliation from the president Vladimir Putin. Finland shares a 1,340 km land border with Russia and Sweden is in the Baltic Sea region.

According to the statement released by the British prime minister, the agreement “will strengthen the defenses of northern Europe in the face of renewed threats”. “It is a symbol of eternal guarantee between our nations,” he added.

“This is not a short-term stopgap agreement, but a long-term commitment to strengthening military ties and global stability and strengthening Europe’s defenses for generations to come,” he continued.

In the press conference with Andersson, Johnson said that in the event of a disaster or a military attack, there will be assistance from the United Kingdom in whatever countries request. He did not answer whether that includes nuclear weapons.

The security assurance agreement will enhance defense and security cooperation between the UK and the two countries with increased intelligence sharing, more joint military training and enhanced security in Northern Europe.

Previously, UK military forces were already present in the Baltic Sea areas with the Joint Expeditionary Force, made up of 10 Northern European nations: United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands and Norway.

Furthermore, it is not the first military cooperation between Sweden, Finland and the United Kingdom. In 2017, the two Nordic countries joined the British-led rapid reaction military force, designed to be more flexible and respond to attacks more nimbly than the larger NATO alliance.

The Swedish prime minister said the war ended up “unifying” European nations. “Putin thought he could cause division, but he achieved the opposite. We are here today more united than ever,” he said. “In times of crisis, cooperation becomes even more important. This also applies to our international defense partnerships. Sweden’s partnerships with the UK and with NATO were crucial during these exceptional times,” she declared.

The Kremlin warned of “military and political repercussions” if Sweden and Finland decide to join NATO.. Andersson’s fear is that Putin’s troops will increase their military presence in the region if they apply for membership.

When a nation requests to join NATO, it is necessary to wait for all 30 member countries of the alliance to ratify the document. Because of this, Sweden and Finland sought assurance of support in case the application was submitted so that they would not be left unprotected during the ratification process.

However, analysts say military action against the Nordic countries seems unlikely, given how concentrated Russian forces are in Ukraine. Many of the troops that were stationed near the Finnish border, for example, were sent to Ukraine and suffered significant losses.

The two Nordic countries are expected to announce their positions on NATO membership in the coming days.. “If Finland takes this historic step, it is for the security of our own citizens,” said the Finnish prime minister. Sanna Marin at a news conference following talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Wednesday. “NATO membership will strengthen the entire international community that upholds common values,” he added.

Johnson met with Andersson at Harpsund, the Swedish prime ministers’ field retreat, located about 90 kilometers southwest of Stockholm. Meetings continued with Niinistro at the Presidential Palace in Helsique. The Finnish president plays a significant role in Finland’s foreign and security policy decisions. /ASSOCIATED PRESS