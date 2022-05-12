Ukraine bombs Russia, leaves at least one dead and six injured

Attack took place in Solokhi Village in Belgorod; authority informed that the population will be taken to a safe place under the leadership of the district head

Handout / Russian Emergencies Ministry / AFP

Firefighters working to extinguish a fire, which took place on April 1, at a Rosneft fuel depot in the city of Belgorod



At least one person died and six were injured after a Ukrainian bomber in the Russia, carried out this Wednesday, 11. The attack took place in the village of Solokhi, in Belgorod, according to the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov. “There is partial destruction of a residential building. The main smoke comes from the reeds that grow outside the settlement. Firefighters are already at the scene,” the official said via Telegram. “The population of Solokhi village will be taken to a safe place under the leadership of the district chief Vladimir Pertsev and the head of the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations Sergey Potapov,” he added. THE Ukraine has not yet positioned itself on the attack. Authorities in Russian regions neighboring Ukraine have on several occasions accused the forces of Kiev to carry out attacks on Russian territory. In April, Gladkov himself claimed that Ukrainian helicopters bombed a fuel depot in Belgorod.