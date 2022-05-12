Understand the difference between drinking juice and consuming fruit; see what’s best for your health

Salvador, May 11, 2022, by Beatriz Maciel – I bet you’ve already been in doubt about what’s best: drink the juice or consume the fruit? Therefore, we at Agro Notícias brought the answer about what is best for your health.

Eating fruits is extremely important for our health, as it is a healthy food option. Fruit juice is also a very important element, as it also brings health benefits. With that in mind, the BBC published an article for the G1 website on February 25, 2019 about the benefits of drink the juice or consume the fruit. Look!

Drink the juice or consume the fruit?

The ideal is to eat the fruit, as it is an optionthe healthiest for our health. That’s because the whole fruit has fibers and in them are found fructose, the sugar in fruits. When it is ingested, the human body takes time to break down this sugar and so the fructose enters the bloodstream.

Juice, no. Juice is a version of crushed fruit, in this way, the sugar in the fruit is already “broken”, being seen as free. Thus, it is quickly absorbed by the body, increasing its index in the blood very quickly, which causes our pancreas to release insulin to control blood glucose.

So, eating the fruit is a much healthier option than drinking the fruit juice. This doesn’t mean you should eat a lot of fruit or stop drinking juice, you should know how to dose the amounts, because fruits in high amounts are also bad for you.

best juices

Don’t be scared, you can and should drink juices. With that in mind, there are juice recipes that include vegetables in their composition. Vegetables are an excellent source of fiber and when mixed with low-sugar fruits, they become a great option.

Kale juices with lemon, kale with pineapple and mint are great. They are usually called green juice because of the color they acquire due to the presence of the greens. Juices containing herbs are also very good, there are options that include lemon balm in their composition. So now you know what’s best about drink the juice or consume the fruit.

