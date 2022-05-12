Vaccination coverage against influenza and measles in Varginha is well below expectations; see where to get vaccinated

This Wednesday (11) Varginha Prefecture released a balance of vaccination against the National Influenza and Measles Vaccination Campaign. According to the city hall, the goal is to vaccinate 90% of each priority group with the influenza vaccine, however, vaccine coverage is well below expectations.

According to the Municipal Health Department, until the beginning of this week, 20.6% of children were vaccinated; only 36.2% elderly; 8.6% pregnant women and 4.8% teachers. Health workers are the ones who most sought the dose, 54.8%.

“In relation to the flu vaccination campaign, we need to advance further, we really need adherence, especially from these priority groups, so that we can meet the vaccine coverage target and in winter we don’t have many cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome due to influenza”, he said. the coordinator of Health Surveillance, infectious disease physician Luiz Carlos Coelho.

In addition to the flu vaccination, vaccination against Measles, a disease that was reintroduced in 2019 in Brazil and which can be lethal, is also being carried out. In Varginha, the goal is to vaccinate 95% of priority groups. Until Monday (9), 30.6% of children and 46.6% of health workers were vaccinated.

Check out the priority groups in this second phase:

Elderly aged 60 years or older;

Health professionals;

Children from 6 months to under 5 years old;

pregnant women;

puerperal women;

Teachers from public and private schools;

People with non-communicable chronic diseases and other special clinical conditions;

Persons with permanent disabilities;

Professionals from the security and rescue forces and the armed forces;

truck drivers;

Workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers;

Port workers;

Prison system officials;

Adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures;

People deprived of liberty.

Check the vaccination schedule: