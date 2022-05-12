VIDEO: Man saves child hanging from 8th floor window | World

Reproduction – 05/11/2022 Man saves child hanging on eighth floor of building in Kazakhstan

A man named Sabit Shontakbaev, 37, on Wednesday rescued a three-year-old child who was hanging from an 8th-floor window of a building in the city of Nursultan, capital of Kazakhstan.

According to local media, the child was at home alone when he hung from the window. Sabit, who was on her way to work with a friend, told media she saw a crowd in front of the building and didn’t think twice about saving the girl. See the video:

A resident of Kazakh Nur-Sultan gave a second life to a three-year-old girl who hung on the windowsi of the 8th floor of a high building on Uly Dala Avenue. 37-year-old father of many children Sabit Shontakbaev climbed out of his window the seventh floor and caught the child. pic.twitter.com/BPJewueqLv — ДражаМ (@DrazaM33) May 11, 2022

He went up to the seventh floor, the apartment just below where the girl was hanging, and said that while his friend was holding his legs, Shontakbaev reached out, took the girl’s legs and carried the child downstairs.

“At that moment I didn’t think about anything, I just wanted to help the child,” the climber told the press.

Sabit also reports that he did not wait for the girl’s parents to thank her, as she did not want to be late for work. “I haven’t even seen her parents,” he said. “Then I went straight to work with my friend.”

A rescue team was called to save the girl, but Shontakbaev arrived first and managed to get her to safety.

Because of the heroic act, Deputy Prime Minister of Emergency Situations, Major General Kulshimbayev, presented a medal for “Courage in Emergency Situations” to the climber.