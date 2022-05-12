Video shows fisherman fighting for fish with 4m crocodile

posted on 05/11/2022 10:26



(credit: Instagram/play)

A man was fishing in the Kakadu National Park, in northern Australia, when he had to compete for a fish with a crocodile measuring approximately four meters.

Scott Roscarel went river fishing with friends and family. When he was celebrating having caught a large fish, measuring one meter, the crocodile tried to steal the find. In the dispute, the Australian almost slipped and fell. In another tense moment, the reptile decides to advance on solid ground. But finally, the crocodile gives up and decides to leave.

“I had so much adrenaline that I wasn’t thinking straight at the time. But I realized how close the crocodile was and backed off. I broke my rod in the process and caught the fish in time,” he told the Australian newspaper. NT News.

The video of the moment was shared by him on social media. The episode took place on April 21. “Catching a one meter barramundi is hard enough without having to wrestle a crocodile too,” he wrote in the publication.



