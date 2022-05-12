Wellness #142: Mysterious Hepatitis | podcast

Until the recording of this podcast, the Ministry of Health was monitoring 16 suspected cases of a mysterious hepatitis in children and adolescents. There are 2 in the state of Paraná, 5 in Rio de Janeiro, 6 in São Paulo, 1 in Espírito Santo, 1 in Santa Catarina and 1 in Pernambuco. In the world, there are already almost 350 reports of cases of the disease. According to the WHO, the first appeared in early April in the United Kingdom. No cases so far are related to the most common viruses that cause hepatitis, which are A, B, C, D and E. At least four deaths have been recorded, one confirmed by British authorities and three by Indonesia. The United States Center for Disease Control – the CDC – is investigating the cases that have emerged in the US and a possible relationship with adenovirus type 41 infection, which causes flu or cold-like illnesses or stomach and intestinal problems.