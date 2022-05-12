What are the health benefits of yerba mate? Discover now the main

Salvador, May 11, 2022, by Samuel Ramires — A mate herb It is very traditional among Brazilians. In the south, it is used to make the famous chimarrão, in the center west to make tereré. But, it is also widely used to make teas in the Southeast region. And it goes well both hot and cold, smoothie with fruit. So, just a cup of tea and a popcorn, the home cinema is done.

Continues after advertising





THE mate herb It is a medicinal plant originally from South America. In Brazil, most plantations are located in the south of the country. So, find out now what are the benefits of this popular and versatile species, as well as delicious.

Also, read: Yam Juice With Cabbage: See Who Can’t Take This Mixture And If There Are Risks In Consumption

Continues after advertising





What are the benefits of yerba mate?

Parana is the state that produces the most yerba mate in Brazil. Therefore, the G1 Paraná RPC, published an article on February 8, 2020, explaining some benefits of this herb. In this case, it is possible to say that it collaborates in the reduction of bad cholesterol, due to its anti-oxidants. It helps in weight reduction by causing a feeling of satiety. B complex vitamins help improve concentration and memory.

Continues after advertising





Also, it’s good know that it is rich in nutrients. The caffeine contained in the herb can give you a lot of energy and improve your physical performance. In addition, it helps in fighting infections. Already vitamins and minerals collaborate to increase immunity and reduce the possibility of heart disease.

Then check out: Is Consuming Avocado Before Sleeping Good for You? See The Properties Of This Powerful Fruit

How to consume yerba mate

You can find yerba mate in health food stores and supermarkets throughout Brazil. However, if you are reading this article in the southern region of the country, more specifically in Rio Grande do Sul, you are used to consuming mate through the traditional mate.

However, in the central and central western regions of the country, there is the custom of tereré, that is, mate taken chilled, or even, it is possible to consume mate tea, very common in southwestern Brazil. Be it hot or cold, pure or combined with fruit, for example.

Recipe tips

In addition to consuming yerba mate for drinks, you can also make a multitude of recipes. THE G1 Paraná, on Feb 2, 2020, taught a very easy cake recipe. However, you can still innovate, making ice cream, pancakes, breads and even brigadiers. Use creativity and include weed in your daily life.

Now that we, from AgroNews, present you the delights that it is possible to make with mate herb and knowing the benefits it brings to your health, there is no reason not to consume this herb so popular in Brazil. Whether in summer or winter, there is always a good option to have a mate.

Also see: See How to Freeze Raw Okra and Make Your Life Easier When Cooking