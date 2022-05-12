What is the right way to brush your teeth? Rinse, clean and how many times a day? find out now

What will you know! Continues after advertising

Porto Alegre – RS, May 12, 2022, by Ju Lopse. THE oral health it is a fundamental care in physical well-being. Healthy teeth guarantee a good quality of life, and good breath makes us safer in everyday life, doesn’t it?

Continues after advertising

So learn today, in Home and Recipeswhich ones fundamental care in brushing and have even more reasons to smile. For the perfect hygiene of your teeth, it is necessary to use a fluoride toothpaste or gel.

Continues after advertising

The function of this chemical agent is to balance the mineralization process. In addition, it helps to eliminate bacteria, which multiply in the mouth. Therefore, this mineral is essential in cleaning teeth and preventing cavities. However, it is essential that you act in dental hygiene, with daily brushing, at least twice a day.

See more: What are the benefits of baking soda with lemon? Learn the directions and get started today

Oral hygiene, how to brush your teeth

In this way, add a small amount of toothpaste to the brush. Afterwards, make circular or vertical movements, from the gum to the base of the tooth. In this sense, the procedure is repeated in the upper and lower arches and on the inner and outer sides of the teeth. In addition, the molar teeth, those located on the sides of the mouth, should be brushed on the upper part, opposite the gum, in a sweeping motion.

brush care

In addition to the aforementioned care, the brush must have special precautions. For example, before use, the brush should be sanitized. This is done simply by washing the object under running water. This removes excess food or dirt, which can accumulate on the guard. In fact, the correct way to pack it is not in a brush holder. This object should only be used when traveling.

In this sense, the regularity of the change also influences the conservation of the brush. The brush should be replaced every two to three months.

There are currently two main types of brush available on the market: Soft and Hard. The first is more suitable for most cases, as it does not cause damage to the gum. On the other hand, for prosthesis or denture users, hard brushes are recommended.

Don’t Miss: What’s in the Fastest Growing Man’s Hair? Discover the secret right now

Other care

In the brushing process, in addition to the teeth, one must remember to clean the tongue. This, with the use of lingual brushes, proper to the language, or the toothbrush itself.

Likewise, the spaces between the teeth also deserve special attention. Thus, daily flossing is necessary. In this sense, all gaps between teeth need to be cleaned with dental floss. To this end, care must be taken to ensure that it comes into contact with the gum in a smooth but precise way, avoiding bleeding.

Finally, this use is essential, as the floss reaches residues between the teeth that it is not possible to remove only with the brush.

Along with these care, the use of mouthwash sporadically is indicated. That’s because, although many products promise to prevent cavities and remove bacterial plate, this function is the toothpaste.

So, knowing how to make daily use of fluoride cream and dental floss, in addition to daily tongue brushing and sporadic use of mouthwash, your smile will always be ready for the joys that life has in store.

See too: War, pandemic? What affects the value of corn in 2022