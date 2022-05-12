What the Catholic Church thinks of “Catholic” Biden being pro-abortion

The American president says he is “personally pro-life”, but he has already taken several attitudes to encourage abortion in his government| Photo: EFE/EPA/Matt Marton

US President Joe Biden calls himself a “devout Catholic” and “personally pro-life”, but he has already taken several steps to encourage abortion in his government, on the grounds that he cannot impose his religion on others.

The release in the American press of a draft majority decision by the Supreme Court, which is expected to overturn federal jurisprudence on abortion in the United States, has revived Biden’s conflict with Catholic Church doctrine.

Last week, Biden said he had ordered White House lawyers to prepare “options for an administration response to the ongoing assault on abortion and reproductive rights” if the repeal of the case law in Roe v. Wade is confirmed.

“A woman’s right to choose is fundamental. Roe was the law of the land for nearly 50 years. Equality demands that it not be nullified,” Biden claimed.

Interestingly, in the years following Roe v. Wade, he was strongly opposed to abortion. Senator from Delaware in 1973, he said at the time that the Supreme Court went “too far” in its decision. In the 1970s and 1980s, Biden voted for an amendment to ban federal funding of abortions and authored another to veto funding for foreign research on the subject. In 1982, he supported a proposed constitutional amendment to overturn Roe v. Wade.

However, Biden has changed his mind over the years, which causes outrage among key figures in the American Catholic Church.

Last year, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) approved a document on the Eucharist that preaches the defense of the unborn and reiterates as a “scandal” the rejection of Catholics “in their personal or professional lives”. to doctrines or moral teachings of the Church.

The document does not cite Biden or direct that Catholic politicians who support abortion be denied communion, but stresses that “laity who exercise some form of public authority have a special responsibility to embody the teachings of the Church.”

The denial of communion came to be debated due to the dissatisfaction of Catholic bishops with Biden’s pro-abortion stance. In November 2020, just days after the Democrat was elected president, Joseph Strickland, Bishop of Tyler, Texas, urged Biden on Twitter to “repent of his disagreement with Catholic teaching on abortion and marriage. [o presidente

apoia o matrimônio entre pessoas do mesmo sexo]for your own salvation and for the good of our nation.”

In October of last year, just days before Biden was due to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican, Thomas Tobin, Bishop of Providence, Rhode Island, called on the pontiff to confront the American president about abortion.

“Dear Pope Francis, you have boldly declared that abortion is ‘murder’. Please question President Biden on this critical issue. Your persistent support for abortion is an embarrassment to the Church and a scandal to the world,” he wrote on Twitter.

After the meeting with Francis, Biden told the press that the topic of abortion was not discussed during the meeting, but that the pope would have said that the American president could “continue receiving communion” because he would be “a good Catholic”.

Tobin expressed his disappointment then. “I fear that the Church has lost its prophetic voice. Where are the John the Baptists who will face the Herods of our day?”, he criticized.

“Breaking point”

Last week, after Biden said he intends to take action if the repeal of Roe v. Wade is confirmed by the Supreme Court, there was more criticism.

“Let’s be completely honest. Joe Biden is a heretic. An apostate. Any bishop who does not recognize this, who does not call him to repentance, to the sacrament of confession, and does not urge him to correct his error as a professing Catholic is wrong. Sorry, this is the time to tell the truth,” snapped Deacon Keith Fournier, editor-in-chief of Catholic Online.

Strickland, in turn, made another appeal to Biden. “Mr President, you are wrong, completely wrong, and as you continue to push this agenda forward, you are contributing to the division in this nation to the breaking point. I pray that your hardened heart will open to the sanctity of the life of the unborn and the mother,” the bishop said.

As with last year’s Eucharist document, the USCCB did not name Biden or other pro-abortion politicians in the communiqués it issued after the release of the draft indicating the overthrow of Roe v. Wade. But he asked for prayers for the repeal of the jurisprudence to be upheld by the Supreme Court.

In a call to fast and pray the Holy Rosary next Friday, the Archbishop of Los Angeles, José Gomez, president of the conference, and the Archbishop of Baltimore, William Lori, chair of the Pro-Life Activities Committee of the USCCB, called for “the integrity of our judicial system, and that all the powers of government be dedicated to the pursuit of the common good and the protection of the dignity and rights of the human person, from conception to natural death” and “for the conversion of hearts and minds of those who advocate abortion.”

In the statement, the USCCB also expressed concern about disruptions to Masses and “bullying” of Supreme Court justices by pro-abortion activists.

Last week, Politico released a draft ruling that the Supreme Court should reverse its Roe v. Wade, of 1973, which authorized abortion in the country under certain circumstances, and to return to the American states the freedom to legislate on the subject. The official decision should be released by July.