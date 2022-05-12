WhatsApp intends to release new tool for users. Know which

THE Whatsapp intends to include new updates in its application to better serve its users. Among the possibilities, the company is already testing the use of polls in the beta version for iOS.

The announcement took place through the specialist site in the area, WABetaInfo, through the publication of some photos by a user of the Whatsapp beta. Therefore, it is worth mentioning that this feature is still in the testing phase.

Considering the usefulness of the new feature, it will mainly help users of the Whatsapp Business. This is because it will be possible to obtain information from your customers through the questions prepared with the tool, among other options.

Polls on WhatsApp

So far, no specific date for the release of the new feature has been released. However, considering that it is already in the testing phase in the beta version of the messenger, it is possible that the update will soon take effect. The tests serve to identify possible errors and failures so that they can be repaired.

However, it is worth noting that the novelty of polls is still limited to the iOS beta version of Whatsapp. However, it should be released for the Android app as well. As for the tool, you can include up to 12 questions for answers and organize as best you can.

It should be noted that these polls must be applied or used in WhatsApp groups. Thus, in order to be able to send the questionnaire, it is necessary to participate in a certain group on the messaging platform.

New version of Whatsapp is making some users dissatisfied

WhatsApp provides a web version so that users can access their accounts from their computer. Although the option often makes people’s lives easier, the system does not always work as expected.

At the beginning of April, many users complained on their Twitter accounts that the browser messenger was slow, even after the messages appeared, the history of what was sent before on the cell phone was not there.

According to the company, the problems are related to the new feature that allows the simultaneous connection of the same account on up to four devices. The tool has been implemented gradually since last year, but this process has impacted users.

How WhatsApp Web works

Before the new feature, the cell phone acted as the main device so that it was possible to access messages from the computer. It was as if the mobile device only “mirrored” the content.

However, now, all you need to do is sync your cell phone data with the message history for other devices. Thus, it is possible to access the information without needing the smartphone.

“When an add-on device [computador] is linked, the main device [celular] encrypts a packet of messages from recent conversations and transfers them to the newly linked device.

In short, it is as if the new device received a “pass key” to download, decrypt and store the information that is on the cell phone. Thus, after processing, the computer erases this key, but remains connected to the message history.

“Other data requires more than an initial transfer from the phone,” the company explains on its website, without detailing what that data is.

However, it is important to note that the messenger uses the synchronization method, used when an update is made by the cell phone. Also, this tool comes into play when a user adds the contact, mutes a conversation, or when he marks a message as a favorite.

In addition, the option of stickers or stickers also occurs in the synchronization method.