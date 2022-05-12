WhatsApp will have new shortcut for reply messages

THE Whatsapp doesn’t stop bringing news to the billions of users who use the app. After releasing the message reactions feature, the messenger now promises to facilitate message responses.

The new function was discovered in the beta version code and is valid for the Desktop. According to WABetaInfo, this new functionality brought first-hand a feature identified in the latest beta update, version 2.2218.0. In practice, it allows you to quickly reply to a message in the conversation window.

First of all, it is important to note that in a conversation in the application, you can directly reply to a message from your cell phone by dragging the message to the left. On the other hand, on Desktop, the user needs to place the mouse cursor over the text, click on an arrow and choose the option “Reply”.

See also: WhatsApp: Button to filter conversations will be released soon

However, the new Whatsapp function will allow the user to click on the response symbol and send the desired content. That is, it became even easier to respond to a message on the platform.

However, it is important to note at this point that the function is still under development and there is no forecast of activation.

The expectation is that it will not take too long, since this new option is already in the code of the beta version of the application.

Whatsapp released reactions in messages

Meta, owner of the platform, has just released to the general public the functionality that allows you to react to messages with emojis. First of all, it is important to note that the feature was in the testing phase for a few months, but now it can be accessed in the final version of the app for Android and iOS.

First, the company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, celebrated the launch of the novelty on his Facebook account.

“Reactions in Whatsapp are starting to roll today”, in the sequence, the emojis of jewel, heart, laugh with tears, amazement and celebration were published by the owner of the platform.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that these are the emojis available for reaction so far. THE Whatsapp already tests another tool to allow the use of any figure.

See also: WhatsApp intends to release new tool for users. Know which

How to see who reacted to a message on WhatsApp

The procedure to find out who used reactions in the Whatsapp it’s very simple. Check out:

Open any WhatsApp group chat; In a message that has received reactions, click on the bubble that displays the emojis used to interact; Once this is done, the name of all the contacts who reacted and the respective emoji used in the message will appear; Finally, close the window by clicking anywhere else on the WhatsApp screen.

However, it is important to note that the functionality of reacting to messages is being released gradually, so it may take a while to arrive on your device.